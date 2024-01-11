3 most likely replacements for Connor Bedard at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

On Jan. 5, former first-overall pick Connor Bedard left the game against the New Jersey Devils, holding his face after getting hit by Brendan Smith. Within a few days, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that the NHL's rookie scoring leader would be out for six to eight weeks after having surgery on his fractured jaw.

The Original Six franchise does not have a representative for the upcoming NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, on Feb. 3. Considering that Bedard was the obvious choice to wear the Blackhawks jersey at the event, we want to look at three possible replacements since the league seeks to represent every team.

3 players who could replace Connor Bedard at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

#3. Ryan Donato

After two seasons with the Seattle Kraken, scoring the first goal in franchise history, Ryan Donato came to the Blackhawks this past offseason. On a modest $2 million contract, he has 13 points in 39 games thanks to six goals and seven assists.

Ryan Donato and Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

As the sixth-highest scorer on the team, he is just one of five skaters in the top 10 currently not nursing an injury. Considering 22 players have a negative plus/minus rating, Donato has the 12th worst at just minus-12 but is now the team's active leader in shots (78) after his teammates' abrupt exit.

#2. Jason Dickinson

Since Bedard left the Devils game, Jason Dickinson has three points in three games, his longest-point streak of the season. He is one of three Blackhawks players with 20 or more points, collecting 21 through 41 games with 14 goals and seven assists.

Jason Dickinson, Chicago Blackhawks

Interestingly, Dickinson is one goal behind Bedard for the Blackhawks lead in that category and should bypass the rookie any day now. Meanwhile, on top of skating every game this season, his plus-nine rating is the best on the team, making him only one of seven Chicago players with a positive rating after skating in at least 10 games.

#1. Phillipp Kurashev

Phillipp Kurashev is a former fourth-round pick who has exceeded all expectations through the first half of the 2023-24 season after linking up with Bedard. Last year, he set career highs in goals, assists and points and is just one goal and one assist away from breaking those marks after 34 games.

Phillip Kurashev, Chicago Blackhawks

Considering the NHL needs to replace the Calder Trophy frontrunner, they would be wise to tap Kurashev as the Blackhawks' representative since he'll be taking on a more significant role in the lineup. As the team's second-leading scorer, if he continues at the same pace, he could overcome the 10-point gap and be at the top when the rookie returns in two months.