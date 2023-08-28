The Montreal Canadiens are one of the most storied franchises in NHL history, as they have won the most Stanley Cups (24).

Montreal has been a rebuilding team recently but is filled with young up-and-coming prospects. With the Canadiens struggling, no Montreal player has scored 100+ points since 1986, and only four players have accomplished it in franchise history.

Montreal Canadiens players who could breach the 100-point mark next season

Although the feat hasn't been accomplished since 1986, there are three Canadiens players who could do it next season:

#1 Nick Suzuki

Suzuki is the Montreal Canadiens captain and one of their best players. However, the offense hasn't been as good as many expected when he was drafted 13th overall by Vegas and was the main piece for Max Pacioretty.

Last year, Suzuki skated in 82 games and recorded just 66 points. However, he did that with a poor lineup and goalscorer Cole Caufield missing plenty of time with injury.

If the two can play a full 82 games together, as Suzuki continues to get older and better, 100+ points in a season appears possible.

#2 Cole Caufield

If one Montreal Canadiens player is going to get 100+ points next season, it would be Caufield.

Caufield is a game-changer on offense, as he has one of the best shots in the NHL and could score 50+ goals in a full season. The problem for him, though, is his health. Last year he skated in just 46 games but did score 26 goals and recorded 36 points.

Over a healthy season, 50+ goals are not out of the question, nor are 100+ points, as he and Suzuki could combine to lead Montreal's offense with devastating effect.

#3 Kirby Dach

Dach was drafted third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019, and at 22, he will only continue to get better.

He has had a problem staying healthy, though. In his first year with Montreal, he only played 58 games and recorded 38 points. However, he will have better linemates in Alex Newhook, which should help his offensive output increase.

If Dach can take the step up that many expect, he could break the 100+ point total.

