3 NHL arenas that desperately need renovations ft. Canada Life Centre

NHL teams are often trying to renovate their arenas to make them look newer and update them to make the experience more enjoyable for hockey fans.

However, some arenas go out of date fast, and with how often they are used - with hockey games, concerts, and other sports - the arenas often need renovations.

Here are three NHL arenas that need renovations badly.

Canada Life Centre

The Canada Life Centre is the home of the Winnipeg Jets and was built in 2004.

The arena seats 15,321 for hockey, which is a smaller arena for most NHL teams. Although the Jets sell out the arena every night, the capacity was a major concern, which is why Winnipeg lost a team, and then had to wait years to get one back.

The Jets have already announced minor renovations to improve Wi-Fi and services. But, the concourses need improvements and should be the next phase of renovations.

SAP Center

The SAP Center is one of the arenas that need renovations

The San Jose Sharks have called the SAP Center home since 1993 and the arena has been used for multiple other events than hockey.

With how often it is used - and given that it is one of the oldest arenas in the NHL - needing renovations shouldn't be a surprise. The SAP Center has been known for its narrow concourses, and is generally outdated on the inside.

However, with how often the arena is used during the summer for concerts and other events, blocking off time to renovate it is a tough task.

Scotiabank Saddeldome

The Scotiabank Saddeldome is also one of the oldest arenas in the NHL and has been the subject of tons of controversy in Calgary for renovations.

Since 2019, the city of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment have been trying to strike a deal to build a new arena for the city and for the Flames. However, numerous times, the Flames and then the city have pulled out of the deal.

After Calgary Sports and Entertainment pulled out of the deal in late 2021, they said the plan was to stay at the Saddeldome. If that is indeed the case, renovations are badly needed as they have been put off for years now as the plan was to get a new arena.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Will you be attending an NHL game this upcoming season? Yes No 0 votes