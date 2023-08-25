3 NHL star duos whose combined AAV is lesser than that of Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews officially signed his contract extension and became the highest-paid NHL player as he's set to make $13.25 million starting in the 2024 season.

Matthews becoming the highest-paid player wasn't a surprise, but, some felt the Maple Leafs star was being greedy and taking a lot of money.

To show how much Auston Matthews is making, here are three duos who will make less combined than Matthews.

#1, Jason Robertson & Jake Oettinger

The Dallas Stars are led by Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, who combined make $11.75 million per season. Robertson is signed for three more years at $7.75 million per year while Oettinger has two years left on his deal at $4 million.

Last season, Robertson recorded 109 points (which was more than Auston Matthews) in 82 games while Oettinger had a 2.37 GAA and a .919 SV% as one of the best goalies in the NHL.

#2, Jack Hughes & Tyler Toffoli

The New Jersey Devils are one of the best up-and-coming teams and a big reason why is that their players didn't take as much money as they could have.

New Jersey is led by Jack Hughes, who recorded 99 points in 78 games last year and is only making $8 million per year for the next seven years. When he signed the deal, many thought it was bad but it is one of the best contracts in hockey.

His partner is Tyler Toffoli who is set to make $4.25 million, and the two combined are making $12.25 million, a whole million less than Auston Matthews' $13.25 million.

#3, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin

The Buffalo Sabres could be challenging the Toronto Maple Leafs this year for the Atlantic Division title and a big reason is Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin.

Last year, Thompson put up 94 points (more than the 85 that Matthews put up). As well, Buffalo has Dahlin, who is one of the better defensemen in the league.

In total, Thompson and Dahlin are making $13.142 million per year, slightly less than what Auston Matthews will be making.