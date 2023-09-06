3 NHL stars in a race against time to get fit for 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 NHL season is quickly approaching, with the first game night set to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The anticipation for the forthcoming season is at an all-time high, and fans are eager to watch their favorite players back on the ice.

However, there are also concerns about players who're recovering from injuries and are racing against time to be fully fit for the upcoming season. On that note, here are three NHL stars in a race against time to be fit for the upcoming season.

NHL superstars who might not be fit ahead of new season

Here are three players:

#1 Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane in action

Kane, a three-time NHL Stanley Cup winner, is the biggest free agent in the market right now. He's recovering from a hip surgery that he underwent in June. According to reports, Kane is rehabilitating well and is on track to be ready for the upcoming season.

He's eager to return to the ice, but he plans to stick to the six-month recovery timetable recommended at the time of the surgery, which could see Kane returning in December.

The three-time Cup winner has yet to sign with a team, so it will be intriguing to see who he plays with when he gets fully fit for the 2023-24 NHL season. Last term, Kane split the season with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, recording 57 points (21 goals, 36 assists) in 73 games.

#2 Brandon Montour

Brandon Montour during the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

Montour, the Florida Panthers' star defenseman, is another player who's racing against the clock to be fully fit for the new season.

After a historic run to the Cup final last term, the Panthers were derailed by injuries on the roster. Montour suffered a shoulder injury and had surgery this offseason. The rehabilitation process is going on track for the defenseman, but as per GM Bill Zitto, it will still take time.

Montour could be back in action between November and December. Last campaign, Monotour recorded 73 points (16 goals,57 assists) in 80 NHL games. Aaron Ekblad is another player for the Cats recovering from shoulder surgery.

#3 Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins vs Chicago Blackhawks

The 28-year-old centerman underwent a right ankle surgery last month and is still recovering. It's unlikely that Guentzel is going to be fully healthy for the Pittsburgh Penguins opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 10.

According to reports, the 28-year-old centerman could miss the first 4-6 games for the Pens before returning fully healthy. Last term, Guentzel led the Penguins in goals (36) and was only behind Sidney Crosby (60) and Evgeni Malkin (56) in providing 37 assists.