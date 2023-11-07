3 NHL teams in desperate need of a new goalie ft. Edmonton Oilers

The 2023-24 NHL season is over a month in, and teams are starting to realize if they are Stanley Cup contenders or will be missing the playoffs.

This season, we have seen the top teams be led by their goaltending, like the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins. But, some teams' struggles can be pointed to their goalies.

So, let's take a look at three NHL teams who need a new goalie.

NHL teams who need a new goalie

#1, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers were supposed to be Stanley Cup contenders this season. The team is led by Connor McDavid, the best player in the world, but goaltending was a major question mark.

Through 11 games, Edmonton is 2-8-1, and the reason it's doing so poorly is due to its goaltending. The Oilers allow 4.27 goals per game, the second-worst in the NHL, while they have a team save percentage of just .864.

Jack Campbell is 1-4 with a 4.50 GAA and a .873 SV%, while Stuart Skinner is 1-4-1 with a 3.99 GAA and a .856 SV%. If the Oilers are going to turn it around, they need to acquire a goaltender soon.

#2, San Jose Sharks

San Jose has allowed 10 goals in back-to-back games

San Jose was supposed to be one of the worst teams in the NHL this season, but the Sharks have been worse than expected.

The team has Mackenzie Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen as its goaltenders, and both have been terrible, which is why the Sharks are winless. Blackwood is 0-6-1 with a 4.78 GAA and a .879 SV%, while Kahkonen is 0-4 with a 4.30 GAA and a .876 SV%.

Although San Jose wants to try and get the first-overall pick, the Sharks still need to try and see a young goalie play to see what they have in the system.

#3, Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo is outside a playoff spot

The Buffalo Sabres were expected to be a playoff team this season, but their goaltending has struggled. Devon Levi entered this season as the starter, but he's 2-3 with a 3.41 GAA and a .886 SV%.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has taken over as the starting goalie and is 3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 SV%. However, if Buffalo is going to make the playoffs, it needs a better goalie to take over the net and be the starter, which will allow Levi to possibly go to the AHL to develop.