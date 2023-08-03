3 NHL teams who find themselves in salary cap hell ahead of 2023/24 season

The salary cap in the NHL has made the league more competitive, with each team spending the same amount.

However, some teams have spent right up to the cap ceiling and even use long-term injuries to go over. As well, without the cap going up as much due to COVID, some teams are in cap hell.

Here are the three teams who are in a tight cap crunch.

3. Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche is currently $4.975 million over the salary cap but after placing some players on LTIR, the Avs will have just a shade over $2 million in cap space.

The Avalanche has been forced to pay Nathan MacKinnon while Cale Makar and Bowen Byram also got their well-deserved raises. As well, when teams build through the draft like Colorado and get star players, they often are in cap hell as there isn't enough money to sign them all.

Colorado had to see the likes of Nazem Kadri, Alex Newhook, and others all leave due to the cap.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning

No team has been in a cap crunch more than the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 with most of their key players being drafted and developed.

However, due to Tampa Bay being so competitive and drafting the likes of Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, and others, the Lightning didn't have enough money to re-sign them all.

Tampa Bay has seen most of the players that were on the Cup-winning teams gone and the Lightning are still nearly $7 million over in cap. Yet, once they place Brent Seabrook on LTIR, they will be just 73,000 over which is simply sending a player down to the AHL.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are experiencing what the Tampa Bay Lightning faced a few years ago.

Their key players are all in need of a raise and currently, Toronto is $12.3 million over the cap. But once they place Matt Murray and Jake Muzzin on LTIR, they still will be over the cap by $2 million.

With Toronto still being over the cap, they may need to play with no scratches which could make the year interesting. As well, with Auston Matthews and William Nylander due for contract extensions and raises next season, the Maple Leafs will remain in cap hell.

