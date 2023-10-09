3 players for the Boston Bruins that could break out in 2023-24

The Boston Bruins have a storied history of developing talented players. As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, there are three players on the roster who could have breakout seasons.

They have shown promise in their respective roles and have the potential to make a significant impact on the team's performance. Let's take a closer look at them:

Boston Bruins players poised for breakout 2023-24 season

Here are three of them:

#1 Jeremy Swayman - Goaltender

Swayman has been patiently waiting in the wings as an above-average backup goaltender for the Boston Bruins over the last few years.

The young netminder has demonstrated his talent and potential, earning valuable experience in the NHL. With Vezina winner Linus Ullmark as a mentor and competition, Swayman could elevate his game to a new level and establish himself as the Bruins' starting goaltender.

His athleticism, quick reflexes and mental toughness make him a formidable candidate for this role.

#2 AJ Greer - Forward

At 26, Greer is entering what could be a defining season in his career. Primarily utilized as a depth forward in previous years, he has the opportunity to step up and become a more significant contributor for the Bruins.

Known for his physicality and willingness to grind in the corners, Greer has the potential to develop into a more well-rounded forward. If he can hone his offensive skills and consistency, he could provide valuable secondary scoring and add a physical presence to the Bruins' lineup.

Greer's dedication and work ethic could be key factors in his breakout potential.

#3 Brandon Carlo - Defenseman

The loss of Connor Clifton in free agency has created a void on the Boston Bruins' blue line. Brandon Carlo is poised to step up and fill that gap.

Carlo has steadily progressed as a reliable defenseman with the Bruins. In the 2023-24 season, he has the opportunity to solidify himself as a true top-line defenseman.

His defensive prowess, shot-blocking ability and physicality make him a valuable asset on the back end. With increased responsibility and ice time, Carlo could showcase his skills and become a cornerstone of the Bruins' defense. His growth as an all-around defenseman will be crucial to the team's success.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for the aforementioned three Boston Bruins players.

Swayman, Greer and Carlo have unique opportunities to break out and make significant contributions to the team. Whether it's in the crease, on the forward lines or on the blue line, these players could elevate the Bruins' performance and play pivotal roles in their quest for success next season.

Bruins fans have reason to be excited about the future with these emerging talents in the lineup.