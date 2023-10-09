3 players for the Buffalo Sabres that could break out in 2023-24

The Buffalo Sabres have faced their share of challenges in recent years, but the 2023-24 NHL season holds promise for the team's young and emerging talents. Here are three players who could break out and make a significant impact for the Sabres this season:

#1 Dylan Cozens - Forward

Dylan Cozens has been steadily improving over the past two seasons, and in 2023-24, he could take a significant step forward in his development. Often compared to the likes of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Cozens possesses the skillset to become a dynamic forward for the Sabres.

He has shown flashes of potential, with his speed, hockey IQ, and playmaking abilities on display. With additional experience and confidence, Cozens could emerge as a top-line center, providing scoring depth and leadership for the Sabres.

#2 Jordan Greenway - Forward

Acquired by the Buffalo Sabres after struggling to find consistency in Minnesota, Jordan Greenway now has a fresh start in Buffalo. The bruising forward has the potential to become the physical and scoring presence he was projected to be when he entered the league.

With a full offseason to acclimate to his new team and surroundings, Greenway could find his stride in Buffalo. His combination of size, strength, and offensive ability makes him a valuable asset, and if he can tap into his potential, he could be a key contributor for the Sabres in 2023-24.

#3 Owen Power - Defenseman

As the number one overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, expectations are high for Owen Power, and he has the potential to meet and even exceed those expectations in his debut season. Power possesses the rare combination of size, skating ability, and hockey IQ that are the hallmarks of an elite defenseman.

His development at the college level has been impressive, and he could make an immediate impact in the NHL. Power's presence on the blue line could solidify the Buffalo Sabres' defense, and he has the tools to emerge as a top-tier defenseman in the league.

The 2023-24 season presents an exciting opportunity for these three Buffalo Sabres players to break out and make their mark in the NHL. Dylan Cozens, Jordan Greenway, and Owen Power each bring unique skills and potential to the team.

If they can continue to develop and build on their strengths, they could play pivotal roles in the Sabres' resurgence and bring optimism to fans eager for a brighter future in Buffalo. The upcoming season holds great promise for these emerging talents as they aim to contribute to the Sabres' success on the ice.