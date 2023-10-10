3 players for the Carolina Hurricanes that could break out in 2023-24

The Carolina Hurricanes have consistently been a competitive team in the NHL, and as the 2023-24 season approaches, there are several players who have the potential to break out and make significant contributions.

Here are three players to watch next season:

3 Carolina Hurricanes players poised for a breakout season in 2023-24

#1. Jack Drury - Forward

Jack Drury's emergence as a top scorer during the playoffs last season has set the stage for him to become a real offensive threat in the upcoming season. Drury showcased his scoring touch and playmaking abilities in pressure situations, and the Hurricanes are eager to see him continue that success.

With the ability to play a two-way game and contribute in all situations, Drury could become a key offensive weapon for Carolina. His development into a consistent scorer will add depth to the Hurricanes' forward lineup.

#2. Jalen Chatfield - Defenseman

Jalen Chatfield, who has primarily served as a depth defenseman in recent years with the Hurricanes, is now poised to be given the chance to emerge. With an expanded role in the defensive corps, Chatfield has the opportunity to showcase his skills and contribute more significantly to the team's success.

Known for his defensive awareness and physicality, he can stabilize the blue line. If he can develop into a reliable shutdown defenseman, Chatfield could become a valuable asset for Carolina.

#3. Pyotr Kochetkov - Goaltender

Pyotr Kochetkov is starting the season third on the depth chart behind Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen, but he could be given a chance to prove himself as the Carolina Hurricanes' goalie of the future. Kochetkov, a highly-touted prospect, has the talent and potential to make an impact in the NHL. His athleticism, quick reflexes, and composure in the net are impressive for a young goaltender.

If he gets the opportunity to showcase his skills, Kochetkov could develop into a reliable netminder and potentially challenge for a starting role in the future.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for these three Carolina Hurricanes players. Jack Drury, Jalen Chatfield, and Pyotr Kochetkov each bring unique skills and potential to the team.

As the Hurricanes continue to compete at a high level, these emerging talents have the opportunity to break out and make a significant impact on the ice. Fans have reason to be excited about their potential contributions and their roles in the team's pursuit of success in the upcoming season.