3 players for the Columbus Blue Jackets that could break out in 2023-24

Here are three players to keep an eye on:

Three Columbus Blue Jackets Players Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2023-24

#1 Jack Roslovic - Forward

Jack Roslovic, acquired from the Winnipeg Jets two years ago, has steadily developed into one of the better players on the Blue Jackets' roster. With a revamped forward group in Columbus, Roslovic is poised to take on a more prominent role and potentially break out as a key offensive contributor.

His playmaking abilities and hockey IQ make him a valuable asset, and he could see an increase in ice time and responsibilities. If he can continue to build on his previous performances, Roslovic could emerge as a top offensive threat for the Blue Jackets.

#2 Kirill Marchenko - Forward

Kirill Marchenko showed flashes of his potential during his rookie year last season, and in 2023-24, he has the opportunity to further develop and break out as an impact player for the Blue Jackets. Marchenko is a highly skilled forward with a knack for scoring goals.

His speed and offensive instincts make him an exciting prospect for Columbus. With a year of NHL experience under his belt, Marchenko could become a consistent offensive threat and contribute significantly to the team's success.

#3 Jake Bean - Defenseman

Jake Bean, who had previously struggled to make an impression as a prospect with the Carolina Hurricanes, finds himself in a more developmental situation with the Columbus Blue Jackets. This change of scenery could provide Bean with the opportunity to break out and showcase his talents.

Known for his offensive skills and ability to move the puck, Bean has the potential to become a valuable asset on the Blue Jackets' blue line. With the right guidance and a chance to develop his game, he could emerge as a reliable defenseman for Columbus.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for these three Columbus Blue Jackets players. Fans have reason to be excited about their potential contributions and their roles in shaping the future of the Columbus Blue Jackets.