3 players for the Detroit Red Wings who could break out in 2023-24

The Detroit Red Wings are a team on the rise. As they continue their rebuilding process, the 2023-24 NHL season presents an opportunity for several players to break out and make significant contributions

Here are a few Detroit Red Wings players to keep an eye on ahead of the new NHL season:

Detroit Red Wings poised for breakout 2023-24 season

Here are three of them:

#1 Klim Kostin - Forward

Kostin struggled to find his footing with the Edmonton Oilers but may have found a more welcoming home in Detroit.

After being traded to the Red Wings, Kostin is expected to receive more opportunities to showcase his skills and develop into a key contributor. Known for his physicality, speed and scoring ability, Kostin has the tools to become a valuable asset for the Red Wings.

With Detroit's developing system and a chance for a fresh start, Kostin could break out and make a name for himself in the Motor City.

#2 Joseph Veleno - Forward

Veleno, a former first-round pick, has been honing his skills in the Red Wings' system and could take a significant step forward in the 2023-24 season.

While he has shown promise as a bottom-six forward, Veleno could develop into more than that. His speed, playmaking ability and defensive responsibility make him a versatile asset.

With the guidance of Detroit's coaching staff and opportunity to learn from experienced players, Veleno could emerge as a top-six forward and provide scoring depth for the Red Wings.

#3 Ville Husso - Goaltender

Husso, after a breakout season with the St. Louis Blues two years ago, struggled to maintain a starting role with the Detroit Red Wings.

However, in the upcoming season, he has the chance to solidify himself as their go-to goaltender. Husso has demonstrated his ability to stand tall in the crease and make crucial saves.

With improved consistency and support of Detroit's defense, he could become a reliable netminder for the Red Wings. As the team continues to develop, a dependable goaltender like Husso is essential to their success.

The 2023-24 season holds promise for the aforementioned triot of Detroit Red Wings players.

Kostin, Veleno and Husso each bring unique skills and potential. With the right opportunities, coaching and support, they could emerge as key contributors in the resurgence of the Red Wings.

Fans have reason to be optimistic as the emerging talents aim to break out and help lead Detroit toward a brighter future on the ice.