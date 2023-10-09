3 players for the Florida Panthers that could break out in 2023-24

The Florida Panthers are on the cusp of something special, and the 2023-24 NHL season could be a defining one for several players who have the potential to break out and make a significant impact. Here are three players to keep an eye on:

#1 Carter Verhaeghe - Forward

Carter Verhaeghe had a breakthrough season during the Panthers' Stanley Cup Final run last year, and he is poised to take another step forward as a top offensive threat in the NHL. Verhaeghe's combination of skill, speed and hockey IQ makes him a dynamic player.

He demonstrated his scoring ability in the playoffs and could become a consistent force for the Panthers during the upcoming season. With more ice time and opportunities, Verhaeghe has the potential to be a key contributor to the team's quest for a championship.

#2 Eetu Luostarinen - Forward

With the departure of Anthony Duclair, Eetu Luostarinen will be given a more significant role in the Panthers' lineup. Luostarinen is a versatile forward who can play both center and wing positions. He possesses strong defensive instincts and the ability to contribute offensively.

Given an increased opportunity to showcase his skills, Luostarinen could emerge as a valuable asset for Florida. His two-way play and work ethic make him a player to watch as he looks to establish himself as a key contributor in the Panthers' lineup.

#3 Anthony Stolarz - Goaltender

The Florida Panthers' goaltending situation is an interesting one, with Anthony Stolarz set to compete with young phenom Spencer Knight for the backup job. Stolarz has proven himself to be a reliable netminder in the NHL, and he could be called upon more frequently to provide rest for Sergei Bobrovsky during the regular season.

Stolarz's size and ability to make big saves could be crucial in maintaining the team's competitiveness throughout the season. As the Panthers aim for a deep playoff run, Stolarz's role in keeping Bobrovsky fresh and ready for the postseason could be pivotal.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for these three Florida Panthers players. Carter Verhaeghe, Eetu Luostarinen, and Anthony Stolarz each bring unique skills and potential to the team.

With the right opportunities and support, they could emerge as key contributors in the Panthers' pursuit of a Stanley Cup championship. As the team continues its quest for success, fans have reason to be excited about the potential for these emerging talents to make a significant impact on the ice.