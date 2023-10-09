3 players for the Montreal Canadiens that could break out in 2023-24

The Montreal Canadiens are a team with a rich history and a passionate fan base. As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, the team is looking to cultivate its young talent and take strides toward success.

Here are three players who could break out and make significant contributions for the Canadiens.

#1 Kirby Dach - Forward

Kirby Dach arrived in Montreal via trade from the Chicago Blackhawks last season, and with a full offseason to acclimate to his new team, he is poised to emerge as the Canadiens' energizer bunny. Dach is a versatile forward known for his playmaking ability and two-way prowess.

His size and skill set make him a valuable asset, and with the Canadiens, he could develop into a key contributor in all situations. Dach's work ethic and determination could make him a fan favorite in Montreal as he takes on a more prominent role in the lineup.

#2 Alex Newhook - Forward

Alex Newhook, acquired from the Colorado Avalanche, is set to take on a bigger role with the Montreal Canadiens. Newhook is a highly skilled forward with excellent speed and scoring ability. He showcased his potential during his time in Colorado and could become a dynamic offensive force for the Canadiens.

With increased ice time and responsibilities, Newhook has the opportunity to break out as a top-six forward. His ability to create scoring chances and drive play will be valuable assets for the team.

#3 Kaiden Guhle - Defenseman

Kaiden Guhle is a promising defensive prospect in the Canadiens' system who has the potential to emerge as a top-tier defenseman. With the departure of key players on the blue line, Guhle has the chance to solidify his role as a key contributor.

He is known for his strong defensive instincts, physical play, and poise with the puck. Guhle's ability to shut down opponents and contribute offensively could make him a cornerstone of the Canadiens' defense. As the team looks to bolster its blue line, Guhle's development will be crucial.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for these three Montreal Canadiens players. Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook and Kaiden Guhle each bring unique skills and potential to the team. With the right opportunities and support, they could emerge as key contributors in the Canadiens' pursuit of success.

As the team continues its journey, fans have reason to be excited about the potential for these emerging talents to make a significant impact on the ice and help shape the future of the Montreal Canadiens.