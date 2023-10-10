3 players for the New Jersey Devils that could break out in 2023-24

The New Jersey Devils are a team on the rise, and as the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, there are several players ready to break out and make significant contributions.

Here are three players to watch next season:

3 New Jersey Devils players poised for a breakout season in 2023-24

#1. Nathan Bastian - Forward

Nathan Bastian has shown glimpses of his potential but has struggled to find consistent production. However, with the right line combination and opportunity, he could break out as a key contributor for the Devils. Bastian brings a physical presence to the ice and has the potential to contribute both offensively and defensively.

His ability to create space for his linemates and capitalize on scoring chances could make him a valuable asset in the upcoming season. If he can find his scoring touch, Bastian could be a key part of the Devils' forward group.

#2. Akira Schmid - Goaltender

Akira Schmid is a promising young goaltender who could slowly develop into the Devils' goalie of the future. With the team's goaltending situation evolving, Schmid has the opportunity to gain valuable experience and continue his growth in the NHL.

He possesses a strong work ethic, excellent athleticism, and a calm presence in the crease. If given the chance, Schmid could establish himself as a reliable netminder for the Devils and contribute to the team's success in the long run.

#3. Luke Hughes - Defenseman

Luke Hughes, the younger brother of Quinn and Jack Hughes, showcased his potential during a short playoff stint last season. He is projected to be one of the NHL's best young defenders of the future. Hughes possesses excellent skating ability, hockey IQ and offensive instincts from the blue line.

With the opportunity to continue his development, Hughes could emerge as a dynamic and impactful defenseman for the Devils. His ability to contribute offensively while maintaining a solid defensive presence makes him a player to watch as he aims to break out in the upcoming season.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for these three New Jersey Devils players. Nathan Bastian, Akira Schmid and Luke Hughes each bring unique skills and potential to the team. As the Devils continue to build for the future and compete in the NHL, these emerging talents have the opportunity to break out and make a significant impact on the ice.

Fans have reason to be excited about their potential contributions and their roles in shaping the future of the Devils.