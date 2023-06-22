3 players the New Jersey Devils need to sign this offseason

Despite a strong showing in the playoffs, the New Jersey Devils fell short in the second round against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, their talented young roster provides immense promise for the future.

As the offseason begins, the Devils have the opportunity to bolster their lineup through strategic free-agent signings. This article will explore three players the Devils should target.

#1 Timo Meier: Securing the Star New Jersey Devils' Acquisition

New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals

The Devils made a significant move at the trade deadline, acquiring Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks. Meier's arrival injected a new level of skill and scoring ability into the team. Re-signing Meier would solidify the Devils' commitment to building around their young core and further develop their offensive firepower. Meier's combination of speed, skill, and physicality make him a valuable asset and a long-term investment for the organization.

#2 Yegor Sharangovich: Locking in Emerging Talent

New York Islanders v New Jersey Devils

Yegor Sharangovich, a restricted free agent, showcased his potential and versatility throughout the season. His breakout year demonstrated his ability to contribute offensively and play a reliable two-way game. Re-signing Sharangovich is vital for the Devils as they look to build upon their promising playoff run. By securing the young forward, the Devils ensure the continued development of their talented core and maintain valuable depth up front.

#3 Cam Talbot: Goaltending Support

Montreal Canadiens v Ottawa Senators

To complement their emerging goaltenders, Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanacek, the Devils should target an experienced netminder like Cam Talbot in free agency. Talbot's steady presence and postseason experience would provide stability and mentorship to the young goaltending tandem. With Talbot's proven track record, he would be a valuable addition to the Devils, bolstering their goaltending depth and providing a reliable option between the pipes.

As the offseason unfolds, it will be exciting to see how the Devils shape their team for the upcoming season and continue their ascent in the NHL ranks.

Poll : 0 votes