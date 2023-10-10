3 players for the New York Islanders that could break out in 2023-24

The New York Islanders have built a reputation for their strong defensive play and team-oriented style of hockey. As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, several players have the potential to break out and make significant contributions to the team's success.

Here are three players to keep an eye on next season:

3 New York Islanders players poised for a breakout season in 2023-24

#1. Oliver Wahlstrom - Forward

Oliver Wahlstrom, a highly-touted prospect, has the potential to emerge as a solid presence in the Islanders' lineup. Known for his scoring ability and powerful shot, Wahlstrom can provide a much-needed offensive spark for the team.

With increased ice time and opportunities, he could break out as a key contributor in the upcoming season. Wahlstrom's development will be vital in adding offensive depth to the Islanders' roster and helping the team contend for a playoff spot.

#2. Samuel Bolduc - Defenseman

Samuel Bolduc has shown promise early in his career and could develop into a franchise defenseman for the New York Islanders. His combination of size, skating ability, and defensive awareness makes him an intriguing prospect.

Bolduc's poise with the puck and ability to contribute offensively from the blue line could add a new dimension to the Islanders' defensive corps. As he continues to develop, Bolduc has the potential to break out as a top-tier defenseman for the team.

#3. Karson Kuhlman - Forward

Karson Kuhlman may start the season as the Islanders' 13th forward, but he will be given the chance to carve out a crucial fourth-line role. Known for his work ethic, defensive responsibility, and physical play, Kuhlman can bring energy to the lineup and contribute in key moments as he did in previous seasons for the Dallas Stars.

If he can make the most of his opportunities and establish himself as a reliable depth forward, Kuhlman could become a valuable asset for the Islanders in their quest for success.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for these three New York Islanders players. Oliver Wahlstrom, Samuel Bolduc and Karson Kuhlman each bring unique skills and potential to the team. As the Islanders continue to play their team-oriented style of hockey and compete in a tough division, these emerging talents have the opportunity to break out and make a significant impact on the ice.

Fans have reason to be excited about their potential contributions and their roles in the New York Islanders' pursuit of success in the upcoming season.