3 players for the New York Rangers that could break out in 2023-24

The New York Rangers are a team on the rise, and as the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, several players have the potential to break out and make significant contributions to the team's success.

Here are three players to keep an eye on next season:

3 New York Rangers players poised for a breakout season in 2023-24

#1. Alexis Lafrenière - Forward

Alexis Lafrenière, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft, has yet to fully showcase his projected ability as a top NHL talent. However, with another year of experience and development, he could break out and become a major offensive force for the New York Rangers.

Lafrenière has the skills, vision and hockey IQ to make an impact. With the right linemates and opportunities, he has the potential to fulfill the lofty expectations that come with being a No. 1 pick and become a cornerstone of the Rangers' future success.

#2. Will Cuylle - Forward

Will Cuylle may not have received as much attention as some other prospects, but he has the potential to be a significant piece of the New York Rangers' future. Cuylle possesses a powerful shot, physicality and the ability to drive to the net. His combination of size and skill makes him an intriguing prospect.

With the opportunity to continue his development, Cuylle could break out as a key contributor in the upcoming season and add depth to the Rangers' forward group.

#3. K'Andre Miller - Defenseman

K'Andre Miller has been solid in his short time in the NHL and is poised to take on an even bigger role in the 2023-24 season. With his impressive skating ability, defensive acumen and offensive upside, Miller could emerge as a top-pairing defenseman for the Rangers for years to come.

His ability to transition the puck and contribute offensively from the blue line adds a valuable dimension to the team's defense. As he continues to grow and gain experience, Miller has the potential to break out as a cornerstone defenseman for the Rangers.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for these three New York Rangers players. Alexis Lafrenière, Will Cuylle and K'Andre Miller each bring unique skills and potential to the team. As the Rangers continue to rebuild and compete in a competitive division, these emerging talents have the opportunity to break out and make a significant impact on the ice.

Fans have reason to be excited about their potential contributions and their roles in the New York Rangers' pursuit of success in the upcoming season.