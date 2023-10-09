3 players for the Ottawa Senators that could break out in 2023-24

The Ottawa Senators are in the midst of a retool, and as the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, there are several young players who have the potential to break out and make significant contributions to the team's development. Here are three players to keep an eye on:

1. Ridly Greig - Forward

Ridly Greig, the top Sens prospect, is set to be given top-six opportunities in the upcoming season. Greig possesses a dynamic skill set, including excellent playmaking abilities and a nose for the net. His tenacity and work ethic make him a player to watch as he looks to establish himself in the Senators' lineup.

With the opportunity to play alongside more experienced forwards, Greig has the potential to become a key contributor and add much-needed offensive depth to the team.

2. Jake Sanderson - Defenseman

Jake Sanderson, a highly-touted defensive prospect, is ready to make his mark with the Ottawa Senators. After gaining experience with the team in previous seasons, Sanderson is expected to play full-time on the third defensive pair in 2023-24.

His defensive awareness, skating ability, and puck-moving skills are impressive for a young defenseman. Sanderson's development is crucial to the Senators' future success, and with the opportunity to log significant minutes, he could break out as a reliable blueliner.

3. Mads Søgaard - Goaltender

Mads Søgaard is a goalie prospect who could see his opportunity at the NHL level, potentially swapping in and out of the backup role with Anton Forsberg. Standing at an imposing 6'7", Søgaard possesses excellent size and athleticism for a goaltender. His strong performances in the AHL have caught the attention of the Senators' coaching staff.

The Senators have Joonas Korpisalo as their starter, but behind him is wide open. With the chance to gain valuable NHL experience, Søgaard could establish himself as a dependable backup and showcase his potential as a future starter for the team.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for the three Ottawa Senators players. Ridly Greig, Jake Sanderson, and Mads Søgaard each bring unique skills and potential to the team. With the right opportunities and support, they could emerge as key contributors in the Senators' ongoing rebuild.

As the team continues its development and strives for future success, fans have reason to be excited about the potential for these emerging talents to make a significant impact on the ice and help shape the future of the Ottawa Senators.