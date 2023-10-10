3 players for the Philadelphia Flyers who could break out in 2023-24

The Philadelphia Flyers have been eager to see their young talent take the next step.

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, there are several players who could break out and make significant contributions. Here are a few to watch out for:

Philadelphia Flyers players poised for breakout 2023-24 season

Here are three of them:

#1 Morgan Frost - Forward

Frost was projected to be a key member of the Flyers' young core but has yet to fully emerge at the NHL level.

However, with another year of experience and development, Frost could break out and become an impactful player for Philadelphia. Known for his playmaking ability and hockey IQ, he has the potential to add depth to the Flyers' offense.

With the right opportunities and linemates, Frost can showcase his skills and become a key contributor in the upcoming season. His breakout could provide a significant boost to the team's scoring.

#2 Cam York - Defenseman

York has been a highly touted prospect for the Flyers for years, and the team is hoping that he takes a massive step forward in the 2023-24 season.

The defenseman possesses excellent offensive instincts, a strong shot from the blue line and ability to quarterback the power play. With an increased role and more ice time, he has the opportunity to break out as a top-tier offensive defenseman for the Flyers.

York's development will be crucial in bolstering the team's blue line and providing scoring from the back end.

#3 Samuel Ersson - Goaltender

Ersson, a rookie goaltender, will be given the opportunity to get solid backup starts behind Carter Hart in the upcoming season.

Ersson has shown promise in the AHL and international play, and the Philadelphia Flyers are eager to see how he performs at the NHL level. His athleticism, composure in the crease and ability to make key saves could make him a reliable backup option.

If Ersson can seize the opportunity and provide solid goaltending when called upon, it will not only benefit the team but also help take some pressure off Hart.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for the aforementioned Philadelphia Flyers trio.

Frost, York and Ersson bring unique skills and potential. As the Flyers aim to develop their young talent and compete in a tough division, these emerging talents have the opportunity to break out and make a significant impact on the ice.

Fans have reason to be excited about their potential contributions and their roles in the Philadelphia Flyers' pursuit of success in the upcoming season.