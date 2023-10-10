3 players for the Pittsburgh Penguins that could break out in 2023-24

The Pittsburgh Penguins are a team with a storied history of success, and as the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, they have several players ready to break out and make significant contributions. Here are three players to watch.

Three Pittsburgh Penguins Players Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2023-24

1. P.O. Joseph - Defenseman

P.O. Joseph is a young defenseman whom the Penguins have patiently been developing into a top-two pairing defenseman. With his excellent skating, puck-moving skills, and defensive acumen, Joseph has the potential to break out as a key contributor on the Penguins' blue line.

As he gains more experience and responsibilities, he can become a valuable asset in all situations. Joseph's emergence could solidify the Penguins' defensive core and add depth to their lineup.

2. Tristan Jarry - Goaltender

Tristan Jarry has been the Penguins' starting goaltender, but with the addition of Erik Karlsson to the defensive core, he could see a significant improvement in his numbers. Jarry has shown flashes of his potential as a reliable netminder, but he has also faced inconsistency at times.

With a stronger defensive unit in front of him, Jarry has the opportunity to break out as a more consistent and dominant player in the crease. If he can raise his level of play, it will be a significant boost for the Penguins' chances in the upcoming season.

3. Marcus Pettersson - Defenseman

Marcus Pettersson is expected to be moved down to the second defensive pair, which could result in him receiving fewer minutes but being more productive with a higher ceiling. Pettersson is known for his solid defensive play and ability to move the puck efficiently. With reduced responsibilities, he has the opportunity to focus on his strengths and excel in a more limited role.

Kyle Dubas worked all offseason to revamp the Penguins' defensive core, yet kept and saw potential in Pettersson. Pettersson's breakout could make the Penguins' defensive core even more formidable and add depth to their lineup.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for these three Pittsburgh Penguins players. P.O. Joseph, Tristan Jarry, and Marcus Pettersson each bring unique skills and potential to the team. As the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to compete at a high level and strive for success, these emerging talents have the opportunity to break out and make a significant impact on the ice.

Fans have reason to be excited about their potential contributions and their roles in the Pittsburgh Penguins' pursuit of continued success in the upcoming season.