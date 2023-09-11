3 players snubbed as Vancouver Canucks captain ft. Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks officially announced Quinn Hughes as the 15th captain in franchise history.

The Canucks traded away Bo Horvat during the season last year, who was Vancouver's captain. Since the trade, many wondered who would end up being the Canucks captain.

Recently, there were rumors that Hughes would be named the captain and on Monday, Vancouver announced that would be the case.

“It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks," said Hughes. "When I came here 5 years ago, I knew what I was walking into having grown up in Toronto; just a crazy hockey market and a passionate fan base. It has been a pleasure and treat to play for this franchise and to be the captain is something that is incredibly special and something that I couldn’t ever imagine would happen.”

Although Quinn Hughes did seem like a likely option for the Canucks captain, some fans thought other players were snubbed of it.

#1 Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks captain appeared to be a three-way race and many thought Elias Pettersson should have been named captain.

Pettersson is the finest Canucks player and had over 100 points last season. He's also a fan favorite which is why many fans were hoping he'd be the captain.

However, a potential reason for Pettersson not being named the captain is that he is in the final year of his deal. He is a pending RFA and the hope is a long-term deal can be reached. But given he's not under contract for multiple seasons, Vancouver opted for Hughes.

#2 J.T. Miller

J.T. Miller has always been a great leader so many thought his veteran leadership would be enough to be named the Vancouver Canucks captain.

Miller has been with the Canucks since the 2019-20 season and has always been one of Vancouver's best players. Instead of hitting free agency, Miller opted to stay with the Canucks as he signed a seven-year extension in 2022 that keeps him in Vancouver until 2030.

Miller has also been an assistant captain for the Canucks since the 2021-22 NHL season.

#3 Brock Boeser

The last person who could have had argued to be the Vancouver Canucks captain would be Brock Boeser.

Boeser is the longest-tenured player on the Canucks as he has been with the team since 2016. He has played his entire seven-year career with Vancouver. Although his role has diminished a bit, he still is young and could remain their core player.