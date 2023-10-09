3 players for the Tampa Bay Lightning who could break out in 2023-24

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been a dominant force in the NHL. As the 2023-24 season approaches, they have several players ready to break out and make significant contributions to the team's continued success.

Here are a few players to keep an eye on:

Tampa Bay Lightning players poised for breakout 2023-24 season

Here are three of them:

#1 Alex Barre-Boulet - Forward

Alex Barre-Boulet, despite being on one of the deepest teams in the league, is poised to break out with an exclusive fourth-line role.

Known for his speed and offensive prowess, Barre-Boulet brings an exciting skill set to the Tampa Bay Lightning. While playing on the fourth line, he will have the opportunity to showcase his offensive abilities and provide depth scoring.

His determination and work ethic could make him a valuable asset, adding another layer to the Lightning's already formidable lineup.

#2 Nick Perbix - Defenseman

Perbix is a promising defenseman who could develop into one of the Lightning's top blueliners behind Mikhail Sergachev and Victor Hedman.

Perbix has strong defensive instincts and ability to move the puck effectively. With the Lightning's track record of developing defensemen, Perbix has the opportunity to learn from the best and continue his growth.

His ability to contribute offensively while maintaining a solid defensive presence makes him a player to watch as he aims to break out in the upcoming season.

#3 Jonas Johansson - Goaltender

Johansson is set to receive more opportunities in the net if Andrei Vasilevskiy encounters any struggles.

While Vasilevskiy is one of the league's top goaltenders, Johansson's potential as a backup cannot be overlooked. His size and agility make him an imposing presence in the crease, and he has shown flashes of brilliance in limited NHL appearances.

With more playing time, Johansson could establish himself as a reliable backup and provide the Lightning with a solid option between the pipes.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for the aforementioned Tampa Bay Lightning trio.

Barre-Boulet, Perbix and Johansson bring unique skills and potential to the team. Even on a roster loaded with talent, they have the opportunity to make a significant impact and contribute to the Lightning's pursuit of continued success.

As the team looks to defend their championships and maintain their status as one of the league's elite franchises, fans have reason to be excited about the potential of these emerging talents to shine on the ice.