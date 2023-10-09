3 players for the Toronto Maple Leafs that could break out in 2023-24

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a team with high expectations, and as the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, several players have the potential to break out and make significant contributions to the team's success. Here are three players to watch:

Three Toronto Maple Leafs Players Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2023-24

1. Matthew Knies - Forward

Matthew Knies is set to receive top-line opportunities alongside superstar Auston Matthews after catching the eye during his brief playoff appearances last season. Knies, known for his offensive instincts and strong two-way play, has the potential to be a dynamic forward for the Maple Leafs.

His chemistry with Matthews and his ability to create scoring chances could provide a boost to the team's offense. With the opportunity to play a prominent role, Knies has the potential to break out and establish himself as a key contributor in Toronto.

2. Timothy Liljegren - Defenseman

Timothy Liljegren has faced high expectations in recent seasons but has struggled to live up to them. However, in 2023-24, he will have an expanded role and a chance to prove his worth. Liljegren possesses impressive offensive skills and a strong shot from the blue line.

With an increased role in the power play and more ice time at even strength, he has the opportunity to break out as a reliable puck-moving defenseman. His development will be crucial to shoring up the Maple Leafs' defense.

3. Joseph Woll - Goaltender

Joseph Woll will have the chance to establish himself as the starting goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs, competing with Ilya Samsonov for the role. Woll, a promising young netminder, has shown glimpses of his potential in limited NHL action.

His athleticism and quick reflexes make him a formidable presence in the crease. With the opportunity to take a stranglehold on the starting job, Woll could become a reliable goaltender for the Leafs. His performance in the net will be crucial to the team's success as they aim for a deep playoff run.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for these three Toronto Maple Leafs players. Matthew Knies, Timothy Liljegren, and Joseph Woll, each bring unique skills and potential to the team. As the Leafs continue to strive for success, these emerging talents have the opportunity to break out and make a significant impact on the ice.

Fans have reason to be excited about the potential for these players to contribute to the team's pursuit of a championship and add depth to the Maple Leafs' roster.