3 players the Toronto Maple Leafs need to sign this offseason

A promising 2022-23 season saw the Toronto Maple Leafs break their postseason futility streak and advance to the second round. The focus now shifts to the offseason and the steps needed to continue building a competitive team.

With new general manager Brad Treliving at the helm, the Maple Leafs have an opportunity to strengthen their roster through strategic signings. This article will explore three key players the Maple Leafs should consider signing to solidify their lineup for the upcoming season.

#1 Auston Matthews: Extending the Superstar

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five

Before diving into external free-agent acquisitions, the Maple Leafs' priority should be to secure their superstar center, Auston Matthews, with a contract extension. Matthews had a phenomenal 2022-23 season. Although he did not win the Rocket Richard as he did in 2021-22, he still continued to solidify himself as a top center in the NHL. Entering the final year of his current deal, it is crucial for the organization to lock him in long-term and ensure he remains a cornerstone of the franchise for years to come.

#2 Ryan O'Reilly: Building on the Toronto Maple Leafs' Playoff Success

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five

Ryan O'Reilly's impact on the Maple Leafs' postseason run was evident after being acquired at the trade deadline. His defensive prowess, leadership, and offensive contributions solidified the team's back end and provided a valuable presence in crucial situations. Re-signing O'Reilly as an unrestricted free agent would bolster the team's depth at center and further enhance their chances of playoff success in the upcoming season.

#3 Luke Schenn: Strengthening the Defense

Carolina Hurricanes v Toronto Maple Leafs

The acquisition of Luke Schenn at the trade deadline proved to be a shrewd move, as he quickly established himself as a reliable defenseman and a perfect complement to Morgan Rielly during the playoffs. Schenn's physicality, shot-blocking abilities, and playoff experience added a valuable dimension to the Maple Leafs' defensive corps. Re-signing Schenn would provide stability and depth on the blue line, creating a formidable defensive unit.

By addressing these key areas, the Maple Leafs can continue their ascent and position themselves as legitimate contenders for the Stanley Cup.

