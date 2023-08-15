3 possible trade ideas for Auston Matthews to the San Jose Sharks

Recent rumors have sparked speculation about a possible trade involving Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews and the San Jose Sharks.

As talks heat up, here are three potential trade scenarios that could see Matthews donning a Sharks jersey:

#1. Picks package with Pittsburgh or New Jersey's selections for Auston Matthews

In this scenario, the Sharks could offer a package of draft picks to the Maple Leafs, leveraging their valuable assets acquired from other teams. This could include a first-round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins or a second-round pick from the New Jersey Devils, both of which the Sharks have in their arsenal.

While such an offer might not include immediate impact players, it could grant the Maple Leafs the opportunity to build for the future with fresh talent.

#2. Trading Tomas Hertl or Logan Couture

The Sharks possess valuable players in Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture, either of whom could headline a deal for Matthews. Hertl, being the more valuable of the two, comes with impressive offensive skills and versatility. However, his contract includes a full no-move clause, which adds a layer of complexity.

Trading either of these established players would demand careful consideration of the team's long-term strategy and how it aligns with the acquisition of Matthews.

#3. Package first-round picks and depth pieces

This option involves a combination of first-round draft picks and depth players like Anthony Duclair, Mikael Granlund or Mike Hoffman. This scenario might unfold if the Maple Leafs find themselves unable to sign Matthews and opt to trade him closer to the deadline.

This package could provide the Maple Leafs with a blend of immediate contributions from experienced players and future potential through draft picks.

No matter the trade scenario, the Toronto Maple Leafs are likely to demand a substantial return for Auston Matthews, considering his superstar status and potential impact on any team's roster.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks, if they decide to pursue this avenue, would need to weigh the immediate benefits of adding Matthews against the long-term implications of parting with valuable assets.

Ultimately, the decision to trade for Auston Matthews is a complex one that involves evaluating the Sharks' current roster, future aspirations, and the potential impact of acquiring a player of his caliber.

Should Matthews not re-sign in Toronto, the price tag for him will undoubtedly be high, reflecting his immense value in the league. As trade rumors continue to swirl, fans can only wait and see whether the Sharks make a move to secure one of the NHL's most coveted talents.