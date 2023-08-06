3 realistic replacements for Sheldon Keefe as Maple Leafs HC

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Sheldon Keefe.

Keefe's tenure with the team had its ups and downs, and now the Maple Leafs are on the hunt for a leader who can guide them to playoff success.

Here are three realistic replacements for the Maple Leafs' head coaching position:

#1, Gerard Gallant

One of the most talked-about potential coaching hires this offseason is Gerard Gallant, the former New York Rangers head coach. Gallant's coaching prowess became evident during his heroic inaugural season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He continued his success with the Rangers, leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Despite his recent exit from New York, Gallant's ability to get the best out of his players and impressive track record make him an exciting candidate for the Leafs. With Toronto's talented roster, Gallant's experience and coaching style could elevate the team to new heights and make for an exhilarating 2023-24 season.

#2, Bruce Boudreau

After being let go by the Vancouver Canucks midseason in 2022-23, Bruce Boudreau is hungry for another opportunity to showcase his coaching abilities. Known for his offensive-minded approach, Boudreau's coaching philosophy aligns well with the offensive firepower the Leafs possess.

Despite his previous dismissal, Boudreau has a wealth of experience, including winning the Jack Adams Award. His player-focused coaching style could foster a positive environment in the Leafs' locker room and help them excel both on the ice and defensively.

With Boudreau at the helm, the Maple Leafs could find the right balance between offense and defense and make a serious run in the upcoming season.

#3, Guy Boucher

Guy Boucher may not be a stranger to the NHL coaching scene, having previously coached the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators. His stints in the league showed moments of brilliance, including leading the Senators to the Eastern Conference Final in his first season.

Boucher's coaching expertise extends beyond the NHL, having had success in the AHL and overseas as well. His diverse coaching experiences make him an intriguing candidate for the Maple Leafs. With Boucher's emphasis on strategic defensive play, the Leafs could address their defensive concerns while also capitalizing on their offensive prowess.

His recent appointment as an assistant coach with the Leafs for the 2023-24 season could be a sign of potential progression into the head coaching role.