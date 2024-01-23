3 reasons why Auston Matthews deserves to win his second Hart Trophy in 2024

Auston Matthews had a down year in 2022-23, as he dealt with injuries, but he's back to his usual self this year.

Matthews has 38 goals in 44 games and could reach 70 this season. Although Nikita Kucherov, Elias Pettersson and Nathan MacKinnon among others are all having great seasons.

Here are three reasons why Matthews could win his second Hart trophy.

Why Auston Matthews deserves to win Hart Trophy

#1 Goal scoring

Auston Matthews is the best goalscorer in the NH. If he reaches 70 goals, there will be an argument that he should get the Hart Trophy.

No one has scored 70 goals in a season since 1992-93, when Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny had 76. If Matthews accomplishes that feat, it would be difficult to deny him his second Hart Trophy, when he won the award after scoring 60 two years ago.

#2 Leading Toronto to the playoffs

The Hart Trophy is given to the most valuable player, and there's no question Auston Matthews is a key reason for Toronto's success.

The Maple Leafs have struggled at times, and when they lose, it usually is due to Matthews not scoring, as he puts the team on his back. Since Dec.1, Matthews has scored 27 percent of the Leafs goals, 24 of 88, showing just how important he has been to their success.

Without Matthews, Toronto likely wouldn't have made the playoffs, so that should play a role in why he deserves another Hart.

#3 Others slowing down

A couple of weeks ago, Auston Matthews wasn't even in the conversation to win the Hart Trophy.

However, Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon,and Connor McDavid have all slowed down a bit, opening the door for Matthews. Although Matthews is around 20 points behind them, if he can close the gap, there's no reason why he wouldn't get the Hart.

Matthews is fourth in odds to win the Hart, but if the others' slow play continues, the Maple Leafs star should deserve the Hart.