3 reasons why Buffalo Sabres should avoid signing Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane remains a free agent and all reports indicate he won't sign until the season starts, as he recently had hip surgery.

The hip has been an issue for Kane for quite some time, and after the New York Rangers were eliminated from the playoffs, he got the procedure done.

Now, according to reports, Kane likely won't sign until December as he wants to be fully healthy and see who is in playoff contention. Yet, there has been some talk that he is interested in playing for his hometown Buffalo Sabres.

Although Kane could return home, there are some reasons why the Sabres shouldn't sign him.

3. Patrick Kane's health

Although Patrick Kane is a future Hall of Famer, he is 34 years old, and how he reacts to the hip surgery is uncertain.

When he got traded to the Rangers, it was clear he was dealing with a hip injury and couldn't skate as well. Although it should be expected that he will be better after the procedure, there is a scenario in which the surgery may not be effective.

Ultimately, at 34 as well, there is also concern there may be other nagging injuries along the way.

2. Let the young players play

The Buffalo Sabres are one of the younger and more exciting teams in the NHL, and at this point, Buffalo needs to let the young players play.

Signing Kane means he takes either the first or second-line right-winger spot, which is currently occupied by Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson. At this point, Buffalo should allow both to continue in their spot, while Casey Mittelstadt is the third-line winger and fits perfectly on that line.

1. Save the cap space for the deadline

The final reason why the Buffalo Sabres shouldn't sign Patrick Kane is because the team should look to keep the cap space for the trade deadline.

If Buffalo finds itself in a playoff spot or near the playoffs at the trade deadline, a better way to use its cap space is by acquiring a player who has proven they can play at a high level. Kane is a big what-if with his injuries and age and what not playing for several months will do to him.

Poll : Do you think the Buffalo Sabres should sign Patrick Kane? Yes No 0 votes