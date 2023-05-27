3 reasons why the Dallas Stars need to buy out Ryan Suter this offseason

After joining the Dallas Stars following his buyout from the Minnesota Wild, Ryan Suter's performances have raised concerns among fans and analysts.

Suter's recent outing in this year's playoffs has given more awareness to Suter's struggles on the Stars' top line. With two years remaining on his contract, worth $3.65 million AAV per season, the Stars should consider buying out Suter for several reasons.

Here are three reasons why the Dallas Stars need to buy out the remaining two years of Ryan Suter's contract and move on from the aging defenseman.

#1 Declining play due to age

Ryan Suter's declining play has become evident as he ages. At 37 years old, he is no longer the same dominant defenseman he once was.

Suter's diminishing mobility and decreased defensive effectiveness have impacted his ability to keep up with younger, faster opponents. This is further reflected in his declining point production and defensive metrics.

To maintain competitiveness, the Stars need a more agile and effective defenseman to anchor their blue line.

#2 Mismatch alongside Miro Heiskanen

Pairing Ryan Suter with the highly skilled and talented Miro Heiskanen has proven to be a mismatch on the Dallas Stars' top line. While Suter was once an elite defenseman, Heiskanen's emergence as a rising star has highlighted the contrast between their playing styles.

Suter's defensive-minded approach and limited offensive contributions do not complement Heiskanen's dynamic, offensive-oriented game. The Stars would benefit from finding a partner who can better support and maximize Heiskanen's abilities, allowing him to flourish and reach his full potential.

#3 Opportunity to play younger prospects

The Dallas Stars have promising young defensive prospects, such as Nils Lundkvist, Thomas Harley, and Artem Grushnikov, who are eager for playing time.

Buying out Ryan Suter's contract would open up roster spots and create opportunities for these talented prospects to develop and contribute at the highest level.

Embracing youth and injecting fresh energy into the lineup could rejuvenate the Stars and provide a pathway for the next generation of defensemen to make their mark. This would not only benefit the team's long-term success but also excite and engage the fan base with the promise of a bright future.

Dallas Stars v New York Rangers

Given Ryan Suter's declining play, mismatch alongside Miro Heiskanen, and the desire to integrate young prospects into the lineup, the Dallas Stars should seriously consider buying out the remaining years of Suter's contract.

Doing so would allow the team to address critical areas of need and position themselves for sustained success in the future.

