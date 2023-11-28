3 reasons why Detroit Red Wings should've avoided Patrick Kane signing

The Patrick Kane sweepstakes are officially over, as the Detroit Red Wings have signed the American forward.

Kane was expected to sign around the holidays once his hip was completely healthy, as he also wanted to see what team would be a Stanley Cup contender. After weeks of negotiations, Kane has signed with the Red Wings, but it may not be the best signing for the team.

Why Detroit shouldn't have signed Patrick Kane

Here are three reasons:

#1 Injury risk

Patrick Kane has not looked like himself for the last few seasons, as he has been dealing with a hip injury.

He finally addressed that this off-season, as he got surger, which has kept him out of action for the first two months of the NHL season. However, even though Patrick Kane got the surgery, there's no telling if he can get back to his old self or if he continues to struggle offensively, as he did with the New York Rangers.

#2 Could disrupt chemistry

Although Patrick Kane has experience playing with Alex DeBrincat with the Chicago Blackhawks, adding someone in the top six could ruin the team chemistry.

The Red Wings have been solid offensively this season, and in large part, due to their ability to play the same lines night in and night out. Now, after adding Patrick Kane, Detroit will need to switch up their top two forward lines, which could have a negative impact on player chemistry.

#3 Detroit could have gotten someone more effective at the deadline

Although Patrick Kane didn't cost any trade assets, the Detroit Red Wings could have waited to see where they were in terms of the playoff race by the NHL trade deadline in March.

At that point, Detroit could have got a better fit for their roster, likely in net and defense. The Red Wings have a solid forward group but decided to spend their cap space on another top-six forward, which they didn't really need.

