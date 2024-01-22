3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers signing Corey Perry is a bad idea

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly agreed a deal with free-agent forward Corey Perry for the remainder of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Perry had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks after he allegedly "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable and in violation of both the terms of his standard player’s contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

Following his contract termination, Perry issued a public apology and admitted that he would get help for his problem with alcohol. He was recently cleared to sign with any team, and reports indicate that he will sign with Edmonton on Monday, but is it the right idea?

Why signing Corey Perry is a bad idea

Here are three reasons:

#1 Potential headache for Edmonton

The first reason why signing Corey Perry is a bad idea is due to the headache it could cause the Edmonton Oilers.

What Perry did to get his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks is still not known, so once the deal becomes known, fans will once again begin to speculate about it. The media will also ask Perry and Edmonton's leadership questions about the forward after he was kicked off the Blackhawks.

All the controversy around Perry will be an unnecessary headache for Edmonton.

#2 Don't fix what isn't broken

The Edmonton Oilers are on a 13-game win streak, and there's a thought process of not breaking up the chemistry.

Perry would likely be in the lineup right away, and perhaps it would take him a while to get his chemistry with his new teammates. If he doesn't struggle to get the chemistry right away, perhaps that could hurt the Oilers' bottom six, which has had success during the win streak.

#3 The money to sign Perry could have been spent elsewhere

The Oilers were right against the salary cap, and with limited room, they could have looked to spend their money elsewhere.

They need a bottom-six forward, but more of a need is a goaltender. Stuart Skinner has started to play better, but adding a veteran goalie behind him is Edmonton's top priority.

Trading for someone like Jake Allen or Marc-Andre Fleury instead of Corey Perry would have been a better way for Edmonton to spend their limited money.