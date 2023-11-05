3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers should tank 2023-24 NHL season

Tanking in sports is the deliberate strategy of creating a losing team to secure high draft picks, and if they plan to do so, that might be profitable. So, should the Edmonton Oilers tank the 2023-24 NHL season?

In the case of the Edmonton Oilers, a team once considered a favorite for the Stanley Cup, there are compelling reasons to consider tanking the 2023-24 NHL season. By doing so, the Oilers can draft some of the most promising talents in the 2024 NHL Draft, such as Macklin Celebrini, Cole Eiserman, Ivan Demidov, Aron Kiviharju and more. Here are the three reasons why the Edmonton Oilers should tank the 2023-24 NHL season.

#1 The promise of exceptional talent

Macklin Celebrini, a prodigious forward who dominated the USHL with the Chicago Steel, amassed a remarkable 86 points, setting a record for under-17 players in the league. His rapid rise to stardom and ability to win Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Forward of the Year awards in a single season shows his immense potential.

Cole Eiserman, another budding star, boasts an impressive record of 97 goals, 57 assists and 154 points in 50 games while playing for Shattuck-Saint Mary's during the 2020-21 season. His experience with Team USA's U-17 and U-18 programs further highlights his capabilities on the ice.

Ivan Demidov, who made his KHL debut with SKA Saint Petersburg, is a gold medalist at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Aron Kiviharju, a Danish-born Finnish defenceman, is also regarded as a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

#2 Current team struggles

The Edmonton Oilers' 2023-24 season has been marked by a disheartening, soft and defensively challenged performance. With a record of 2-7-1 after ten games, a playoff miss looms over the team. Further, Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft has been unable to ignite a competitive spirit in his players, mirroring the issues that led to the dismissal of previous coaches.

Star players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have seen their offensive and defensive games falter while the team's performance remains lackluster. Defensive lapses and inconsistent goaltending have led to an alarming average of over four goals allowed per game, highlighting the Oilers' shortcomings.

#3 Golden opportunity for Edmonton Oilers to rebuild

By tanking the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers can seize a golden opportunity to rebuild their roster with fresh talent. Securing a top draft pick could provide a cornerstone player who can lead the team back to prominence. With the potential talents available in the 2024 NHL Draft, including Celebrini, Eiserman, Demidov and Kiviharju, the Oilers can chart a path toward a brighter future.

The Edmonton Oilers can consider tanking the 2023-24 NHL season to position themselves to draft promising talents in the 2024 NHL Draft and rebuild a competitive team lacking in recent seasons.