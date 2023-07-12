3 reasons why Lightning fans should be optimistic after signing Conor Sheary

Tampa Bay Lightning fans have reason to be excited with the recent signing of forward Conor Sheary to a three-year deal worth $2 million average annual value (AAV).

As the Lightning aim to maintain their status as perennial contenders, Sheary's addition brings depth and versatility to their already formidable lineup. Here are three things that fans can expect from Sheary's presence on the team.

#1. Offensive Contributions

Sheary has proven to be a reliable offensive contributor throughout his career. With a knack for finding the back of the net, he brings goal-scoring ability and playmaking skills to the Lightning's forward group.

In his NHL career, Sheary has notched 120 goals and 132 assists in 531 games, including two Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. Tampa Bay fans can expect Sheary to add another scoring threat to an already potent offense, creating additional depth and options for coach Jon Cooper.

#2. Versatility and Depth

One of Conor Sheary's strengths is his ability to play in various roles and positions. He can slot into different lines and contribute effectively in any situation.

Sheary's versatility provides valuable flexibility for the Lightning's coaching staff when deploying their lineup. Additionally, his signing adds depth to the forward group, ensuring the team maintains a high level of performance throughout the long and grueling NHL season.

Sheary's presence will give the Lightning additional options for line combinations and strengthen their overall forward depth.

#3. Conor Sheary's Playoff Experience

As a two-time Stanley Cup champion, Conor Sheary brings valuable playoff experience to the Lightning. His familiarity with the demands and intensity of postseason play can prove invaluable during the playoffs.

Having won the ultimate prize twice, Sheary understands what it takes to perform under pressure and make meaningful contributions when it matters most. Tampa Bay fans can look forward to Sheary's playoff experience being a valuable asset during the team's pursuit of another championship.

