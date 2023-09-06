The Montreal Canadiens, a storied franchise with a rich history, have experienced ups and downs throughout their journey.

Despite their recent run to the Stanley Cup Finals, there are concerns that the Canadiens may face an uphill battle in the 2023-24 season to secure a playoff berth.

Here are three key reasons why their postseason aspirations could be in jeopardy:

#1. Lack of depth across the roster

One of the most glaring issues facing the Canadiens is their lack of depth across the roster. While the team boasts some talented young stars like Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, they lack the supporting cast needed to compete consistently in a grueling 82-game season.

In the NHL, success often hinges on a team's ability to roll four lines and deploy three defensive pairings effectively. The Canadiens may struggle to maintain momentum and weather injuries with their current lineup.

#2. A young team still developing

While youth can be an asset, it can also be a double-edged sword. The Montreal Canadiens are relying heavily on young talents like Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky to carry a significant portion of the offensive load.

While these players possess immense potential, they are still developing and finding their footing in the NHL. Inconsistencies in performance are expected, which can lead to a rollercoaster season.

Teams that succeed in the NHL typically have a mix of experienced veterans and promising youth. Montreal's overreliance on young players may hinder their ability to maintain consistency throughout the season, especially when the pressure mounts in the playoff race.

#3. Lack of steady goaltending

Goaltending is the backbone of any successful NHL team, and the Montreal Canadiens are facing uncertainty in this crucial position. While Jake Allen has shown flashes of brilliance, he has also had his share of struggles, making it challenging for Montreal to rely on him as their undisputed No. 1 goalie.

Casey DeSmith, who has been inconsistent throughout his career, may not provide the stability required in a playoff push.

While the Montreal Canadiens have demonstrated their potential in recent years, there are several obstacles they must overcome to secure a playoff spot in the 2023-24 season.

A lack of depth, an overreliance on developing young talent, and uncertainty in the goaltending position all contribute to a precarious playoff picture for the Canadiens. It remains to be seen whether they can address these issues and defy the odds to secure a postseason berth.