3 reasons why Penguins should steer clear of Tomas Tatar

As free agency approaches, rumors have been swirling around the potential acquisition of Tomas Tatar by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While Tatar's recent performance with the New Jersey Devils might be appealing, there are valid reasons for the Penguins to exercise caution before pursuing him. Here are three factors to consider.

Why Penguins should exercise caution with Tomas Tatar in free agency

#1 Age and potential decline

At 32, Tomas Tatar is at a stage in his career where decline becomes a realistic consideration.

While he posted 48 points and 20 goals in 82 games with the New Jersey Devils last season, the nature of the NHL and the physical demands of the game can catch up with players as they age.

Signing Tatar to a long-term deal might lead to diminishing returns as his production could begin to trend downward, especially on a team like the Penguins.

#2 Imbalanced forward group

The Penguins already face challenges with an imbalanced forward group, particularly on the back six.

While Tatar's offensive skills are undeniable, his potential addition might exacerbate the issue. The team needs to address its depth and balance on the forward lines, focusing on players who can contribute in multiple facets of the game.

Moreover, the Penguins have one of the oldest rosters in the entire league, so adding Tatar would only make the team older. While Tatar has offensive prowess, the Penguins should prioritize players who can bring a more well-rounded presence to the lineup.

#3 Roster fit and long-term strategy

Tatar's potential signing should align with the Penguins' long-term strategy and roster needs.

The team must consider how Tatar fits into their current lineup structure and whether his addition addresses their specific requirements. With an aging core and the need to develop younger talent, the Penguins should be cautious about bringing in a player who might not align with their evolving needs and objectives.

While Tomas Tatar's recent performance with the New Jersey Devils might make him an attractive option in free agency, the Pittsburgh Penguins should carefully consider the potential drawbacks.

Tatar's age, risk of decline, team's imbalanced forward group and need for a roster fit all warrant a cautious approach. The Penguins' decisions in free agency should be guided by a commitment to their long-term goals, development of their younger talent and pursuit of a balanced and competitive roster.