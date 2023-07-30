3 reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs need to trade Mitch Marner before next offseason

As the Toronto Maple Leafs navigate the challenges of maintaining a competitive roster, the possibility of trading Mitch Marner has emerged as a topic of discussion.

Despite his undeniable talent, there are three compelling reasons why the Maple Leafs should seriously consider parting ways with Marner.

#1- Limited Playoff Production

While Mitch Marner is undoubtedly a skilled forward, his playoff performance has been cause for concern. Last season, even though the Maple Leafs managed to advance past the first round, Marner's productivity remained disappointingly low, continuing a trend seen in previous playoff runs.

The playoffs are where teams need their stars to shine brightest. Marner's lackluster playoff performances may lead the Maple Leafs to question whether he is the player they can confidently rely on to lead them deep into the postseason.

#2- Mitch Marner's Burdensome Contract

Marner's contract, signed before the pandemic, has become a financial burden for the Maple Leafs. With an annual average value among the league's highest, his substantial salary cap hit is limiting the team's flexibility to build around their core of stars effectively.

While Marner's talent is undeniable, his hefty contract hampers the Maple Leafs' ability to make significant moves in the free-agent market or acquire other key players via trades.

To ensure long-term success, teams must have the financial flexibility to address roster needs and fill critical positions. Trading Marner could free up valuable cap space and give the Maple Leafs the ability to strengthen their roster with depth players or address weaknesses in other areas.

#3- William Nylander and Auston Matthews Contract Status

Looking ahead, the Maple Leafs will soon face critical contract decisions for William Nylander and Auston Matthews. Both players are set to finish their contracts next offseason, and keeping them in Toronto must be a top priority for the organization.

Given their contributions and chemistry with the team, it may be more beneficial for the Maple Leafs to allocate their financial resources toward securing Nylander and Matthews long-term.

Trading Marner this season would allow the team to focus on retaining their dynamic duo of Nylander and Matthews. It would also prevent a potential situation where the team faces a financial squeeze and must make difficult choices regarding which star player to keep in the fold.