3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks' are off to a franchise-best 8-2-1 start.

The Vancouver Canucks continue to rewrite the history books as they secured a remarkable win against the formidable Dallas Stars. This equals their franchise's best-ever 11-game start in the 2023-2024 NHL season.

With an 8-2-1 record, they've only achieved this twice before, in 2005-06 and 1991-92. At the moment, they boast the third-highest points percentage (.773) in the entire NHL.

The Vancouver Canucks' impressive win against the Dallas Stars served as a statement to the rest of the NHL that the Canucks are a force to be reckoned with. Let's uncover the factors behind the Vancouver Canucks' history-making start to the season.

Vancouver Canucks winning recipe: 3 key factors behind their stellar start

#1, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and Thatcher Demko are instrumental for the Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks' have been pushed by the performances of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Thatcher Demko. If all three can continue to perform at an elite level, the team possesses ample top-tier talent to strike fear into their opponents every game night.

Last season, Pettersson and Hughes, combining for 178 points, were unable to bring the Canucks close to the playoffs. The team addressed its weakness with the introduction of Rick Tocchet's meticulous defensive system, aiming to improve their ability to prevent goals.

#2, Ilya Mikheyev's chemistry and the addition of Filip Hronek

Ilya Mikheyev quickly developed chemistry on the top line alongside Kuzmenko and Pettersson, registering 13 goals in 46 games. The inclusion of healthy Filip Hronek, along with veterans Ian Cole and Carson Soucy, has strengthened the Canuck's blue line.

#3, Thatcher Demko's return to form

Thatcher Demko's performances last season fell short of his previous Vezina Trophy contending form in 2021-22. With the help of a more structured system and a bolstered defense this season, Demko is finding his form.

This, combined with the Canucks' offensive prowess, has helped to secure wins. If he manages numbers in the neighborhood of 2.50 goals against average (GAA) and a .915 save percentage (SV%), the Canucks could continue to pick up wins and find themselves in the playoffs.