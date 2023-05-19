3 reasons the Vegas Golden Knights will win the Stanley Cup 

The Vegas Golden Knights took down the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers to advance to the Western Conference finals for the second time in four seasons. They will meet the Dallas Stars beginning on Friday.

3 reasons why the Vegas Golden Knights will win the 2023 Stanley Cup

#1 Consistency

The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the most consistent teams all season. Looking past the ridiculous run of the Boston Bruins, Vegas was in the conversation for the best regular season in the NHL.

After overcoming a slow start, Vegas began to shoot up the Western Conference standings. Once they reached the top, overcoming the Dallas Stars, the Golden Knights refused to secede. Since Christmas, they were atop the West, where they finished as the No. 1 seed.

Consistency is key to a long playoff run. Teams can get hot and cold but the ones that have been doing it at a high level all season have a far easier transition to continue that trend in the postseason.

#2 Redemption

This is the third Conference finals that Vegas has reached in the past four years and the fourth of its short franchise history. The Knights' second appearance came in the 2020 Edmonton bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the bubble, Vegas was one of the heavy favorites to take home the Stanley Cup. But after hitting eight wins, it ran into a streaking team that knocked it out in only five games. That team was the Dallas Stars.

While former Knights coach Pete DeBoer has traded alliances, the rest of the Vegas team that was in the lineup in 2020 will remember that series well and do everything it can to avoid a repeat occurrence.

#3 Jack Eichel

While it took the 2015 second overall pick eight years to get here, Jack Eichel has arrived in his first Stanley Cup playoffs. The longtime Buffalo Sabres superstar took some time to adjust in Vegas after undergoing back surgery, but once he got his feet under him, he has been everything the Golden Knights expected him to be.

In the playoffs, Eichel has racked up six goals and 14 points in 11 games. In the second round against Edmonton, the Vegas Golden Knights outscored the Oilers 8-1 when the 26-year-old was on the ice. Eichel did his very best to outshine the man who was picked just ahead of him, Connor McDavid. Expect him to continue his stellar play against Dallas.

