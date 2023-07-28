3 reasons why Vladimir Tarasenko will prove to be the perfect Alex DeBrincat replacement for Senators

On Thursday, the Ottawa Senators signed Vladimir Tarasenko, one of the biggest names in free agency in 2023, to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Tarasenko was brought in after the Sens had an opening in their top-six line following Alex DeBrincat's departure to the Detroit Red Wings.

Tarasenko's signing will provide the Senators with his natural goal-scoring ability as well as the wealth of veteran experience. This could inject a significant boost to the team's young players.

On that note, here are three reasons why Tarasenko will prove to be a perfect replacement for Alex DeBrincat.

#1, Vladimir Tarasenko is a natural goalscorer

Tarasenko is a natural goalscorer, with six 30-plus goals under his belt. Given his offensive prowess, Tarasenko brings a scoring touch that will not take long to find its way into the Senators' top-six line, filling the void left by 40-plus goalscorer Alex DeBrincat.

Tarasenko is not known for his defensive abilities, but his offensive prowess compensates for this shortcoming. The 31-year-old winger might not be the player he once was, but he still has a scoring touch, especially on powerplays.

#2, Adds to the top two lines

The 31-year-old winger had a rough season last term, scoring only 18 goals in 69 games combined with the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. Despite the shortcomings, Tarasenko remains an effective winger in the top-six lines.

In the 2021-22 season, Tarasenko had the best performance of his career, scoring 82 points with 34 goals in 75 games. Given this, he'll receive more time on the Sens' first or second lines, especially during the powerplays where he's even more lethal.

Overall, Vladimir Tarasenko's skills and versatility could slot him anywhere in the top two lines as a strong replacement for DeBrincat.

#3, Brings much-needed playoffs experience

The Senators missed qualifying for the playoffs by six points last season. Furthermore, they have not made the playoffs since the 2016-17 season.

On the other hand, Tarasenko has years of experience playing in the playoffs. He also has one Stanley Cup championship to his name, which he won in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues.

With the Ottawa Senators trying to return to the playoffs, Vladimir Tarasenko's addition will not only provide them with a reliable goal scorer but also a great mentor for all of the team's young core.