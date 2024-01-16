3 takeaways from Colorado Avalanche's shocking loss to Montreal Canadiens 

The Colorado Avalanche experienced an unexpected setback on Monday night. The Montreal Canadiens secured a shocking 4-3 victory at the Bell Centre. Joel Armia's late third-period goal ended up being the game-winner. Here are three notable takeaways from this shocking defeat for the Colorado Avalanche:

#1. Montreal's resilient response

The Canadiens were on a three-game winless streak. That all changed tonight. The Canadiens displayed resilience and determination against the formidable Avalanche. The Montreal offense was electric with help from their youth with Cole Caufield's goal and assist, along with goals from Juraj Slafkovsky and Rafael Harvey-Pinard.

The Canadiens managed to edge out a high-scoring opponent, thanks to a sharp-angle shot from Caufield on the power play and Armia's gritty play in front of the net. Jake Allen also had 32 saves were instrumental in snapping Montreal's winless streak, further showcasing his value on the trade market.

#2. Uncharacteristic defensive lapses by Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have been known for their defensive prowess this season. But tonight they showed uncharacteristic lapses in their game against the Canadiens. Despite Cale Makar's goal and two assists, along with contributions from Devon Toews and Ross Colton, Colorado struggled to contain and respond to Montreal's offensive attacks. Defensive breakdowns, especially in front of the net, allowed the Canadiens to capitalize on power plays and rebounds.

#3. Jonathan Drouin's return and Jesse Ylonen's injury

In other news for the game, former Canadien Jonathan Drouin made his return to Bell Centre in his first game against Montreal since joining the Avalanche. The 28-year-old received a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd, as Drouin was once seen as the team's future superstar, which injuries and underachieved expectations ruined.

The Canadiens also announced that forward Jesse Ylonen would not return after taking a puck off the back of his head in the second period. Ylonen's absence is a major concern for Montreal as they head out on an upcoming three-game road trip.

The Colorado Avalanche loss is a big one, but not devastating. They are still only one point behind the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets with 59 to the Jets' 60. The Avalanche will have the perfect opportunity to respond as they take on the Ottawa Senators in the second half of a back-to-back in Ottawa. Meanwhile, the Canadiens continue to build chemistry with their young core, and will on the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.