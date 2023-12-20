3 takeaways as Connor Bedard shines in Blackhawks’ shock 3-2 win over Avalanche

The Chicago Blackhawks snapped their four-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche at home.

In the win, Chicago was led by first-overall pick Connor Bedard, who had two points but impacted the game much more than that.

Following the win, here are three takeaways from Bedard's game against Colorado.

3 takeaways from Connor Bedard's performance

#1, Rebounded after being shutout by Colorado

Earlier this season, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 and Connor Bedard had a very quiet game.

The Avalanche did a great job of defending Bedard and not letting him get many chances. On Tuesday, Bedard used his skating and hockey IQ to get open and recorded two assists, while also playing a key role in the game-winner.

After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson praised Bedard for how he adjusted his game after Colorado shut him down earlier this season.

"A lot of people have the talent, but not all the people have that drive. He remembers that and he probably didn’t like that feeling. He wanted to show a better version of himself and our team, and I think he did that tonight."

#2, Bedard quarterbacks offense

Every game this season, Connor Bedard has been looking more and more comfortable in the NHL.

On Tuesday night, the puck seemed to always be on Bedard's stick as he was quarterbacking the Blackhawks offense. He was also setting up their power play and after the game, many reporters claimed it was the best game of Bedard's young NHL career.

#3, Connor Bedard's ice time

The last takeaway is Connor Bedard's ice time.

Bedard finished the game with 21:56, which included one shift of two minutes and 14 seconds. Most shifts in the NHL are about 45 seconds, so it was a long time for Bedard to be out there, but he didn't slow down at all or take a dumb penalty due to him being fatigued.

However, Richardson admits that a long shift shouldn't happen, but that was the only issue he had with Bedard.

"There was one shift, and he was told when he got to the bench," Richardson said. "I think he just wants to do so well. He's not doing it to be selfish. He's trying to do it to help the team and try to be spectacular, where I think in this league you gotta' learn that's it's not going to be every shift, every time."