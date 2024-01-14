3 takeaways from Edmonton Oilers' OT win against Montreal Canadiens on Connor McDavid's 27th birthday

The Edmonton Oilers celebrated Connor McDavid's 27th birthday in style with a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Evan Bouchard was the hero for the Oilers in overtime as the Oilers got a crucial two points in the Pacific Division race, chasing the red-hot Vancouver Canucks.

The victory sets the stage for upcoming matchups, including a highly anticipated game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Oilers on Tuesday. The Oilers will look to build on the momentum from McDavid's birthday win as they face another formidable opponent looking to rebound after consecutive devastating losses.

Additionally, a crucial divisional clash against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday adds significance to the upcoming week for Edmonton as they look to come back in the Pacific Division and challenge the red-hot Vancouver Canucks for the title.

Here are three takeaways from the Oilers-Canadiens game:

#1 The Edmonton Oilers' slow start, penalty woes

The Edmonton Oilers found themselves trailing early as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was called for tripping, which led to a power-play goal by the Canadiens' Cole Caufield just 1:43 into the first period.

It marked the end of Edmonton's impressive penalty-killing streak but also showed their need for defensive adjustments. Despite the early setback, the Oilers tightened up on the penalty kill later in the frame, and the Canadiens would not score again for the rest of the game.

#2 McDavid's birthday impact

Birthday boy Connor McDavid played a massive role in the Oilers' comeback. With the Oilers trailing 1-0, Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net in the third period after Warren Foegele's aggressive drive to the net.

McDavid, despite a brief stint in the penalty box for goalie interference, contributed to the offensive pressure but never showed up on the score sheet. The dynamic duo of McDavid and Draisaitl continues to be the driving force for the Edmonton Oilers, as they have been for the entirety of the season.

#3 Bouchard's OT heroics

Evan Bouchard emerged as the hero in overtime, unleashing a powerful shot that hit the post, the Canadiens' goaltender Sam Montembeault, and eventually crossed the goal line, sealed an Edmonton Oilers win in style.

Bouchard's ability to contribute offensively, combined with solid defensive play, makes him a key asset. The young defenseman's offensive prowess and game-winning goal showed the Oilers' overall depth and talent.