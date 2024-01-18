3 takeaways from Florida Panthers' OT collapse in loss to Detroit Red Wings

The Florida Panthers faced a 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was the hero in overtime for the Red Wings, scoring the final two goals of the game as the team overcame a 2-1 deficit. The game wasn't a complete loss for the Panthers, as they were able to secure a crucial point while also seeing Sam Reinhart achieve a massive scoring milestone.

Here are several notable takeaways from the game.

# 1. Dylan Larkin's clutch performance

The defining moment of the night belonged to Dylan Larkin, whose power-play goal just 1:09 into overtime secured the victory for the Red Wings. Larkin's wrist shot from the edge of the slot capitalized on a late-game hooking penalty to Aaron Ekblad, coming out with a crucial two points for the Detroit Red Wings.

The goal not only handed the Panthers a heartbreaking loss but also extended the Red Wings' winning streak to three games and their point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

Expand Tweet

#2. Sam Reinhart's streak and milestone

Despite the loss for the Florida Panthers, Sam Reinhart continued his scoring streak by finding the back of the net for the eighth consecutive game.

Not only did the goal extend his streak, but Reinhart also reached the milestone of 500 career NHL points on the play. His short-handed goal in the second period matched Pavel Bure's team record for consecutive points in games set in the 2000-01 season.

Expand Tweet

# 3. Alex Lyon's rise in the Detroit Red Wings' depth chart

In the crease for the Detroit Red Wings for the past two months, goaltender Alex Lyon played a pivotal role in securing the victory, making a total of 32 saves. Lyon showed out against his former team, who were too good to sign him this past offseason, leading to his move to Detroit.

Lyon's consistency between the pipes has contributed to Detroit's recent success (winning three consecutive games and extending their point streak). As he continues to steer the Red Wings' consistent goaltending performance, Lyon is making a strong case for himself at the top of the Red Wings' goaltending depth chart.

Expand Tweet

While the Panthers suffered a disheartening loss in overtime, the game provided fans with a thrilling moment when Sam Reinhart got his 500th career point and extended his point streak. The Red Wings, buoyed by Larkin's heroics and Lyon's goaltending excellence, emerged victorious and were able to capture two valuable points.