3 takeaways from Marc-Andre Fleury's 552nd career win as Wild topple Islanders 

Could Marc-Andre Fleury be the Minnesota Wild's lynchpin? The Wild bounced back in spectacular fashion as they secured a 5-0 shutout win against the New York Islanders. The win comes just days after a humiliating 6-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. The victory marked a historic moment for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who surpassed Patrick Roy for second spot in all-time regular-season wins. Here are three key takeaways from the game:

#1. Marc-Andre Fleury's record-breaking night

Marc-Andre Fleury's exceptional career reached new heights as he secured his 552nd career win. The win surpasses Patrick Roy for sole possession of second place in all-time regular-season victories. The 39-year-old goaltender has been a beacon of positivity and skill for the Wild since joining the team two seasons ago.

Fleury's 21-save shutout performance against the Islanders was fitting for one of the greatest goalies in the last decade. The season as a whole has been a milestone for Fleury. Fleury became the fourth goalie in NHL history to reach the milestone of 1,000 games against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 31, 2023, as well.

#2. Minnesota Wild's response and redemption after Saturday

The Wild suffered a disheartening 6-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes just days ago, yet tonight, all that was flipped on its head. Mats Zuccarello's early power-play goal set the tone for the game, as the Wild took advantage of the electric crowd and pounced on the Islanders early and often. The Wild's ability to shake off adversity and secure a shutout win has been an aspect of their game that has been severely lacking this season, and it woke up on the perfect night.

#3. Ending home ice drought

The victory against the Islanders marked an end to the Wild's six-game home losing streak. All season long, the Wild have struggled with consistency in home games, especially since mid-December. The win could signify a turning point for the team. Joel Eriksson Ek's contributions, including a power-play goal and a shorthanded 2-on-1 goal with Marcus Foligno, highlighted the team's offensive creativity potential. Connor Dewar also showed what a valuable depth piece he has been this season, adding a goal himself.

The win is a crucial one for the Minnesota Wild. They now improve to 18-20-5, and currently sit six points behind the second Wild Card spot. If the Wild hope to make a run at a possible playoff spot, emotional wins like the one tonight will have to pay dividends as the team heads toward the money stretch of the season.