3 takeaways from Montreal Canadiens' 3-2 loss to bottom-placed San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks triumphed 3-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at the Bell Centre.

It snapped a frustrating 12-game losing streak that had plagued them for over a month. Samuel Montembault was big in goal for Montreal, but the rest of the team struggled as the Sharks broke their losing streak.

The victory was a welcome relief for the Sharks, who had endured a challenging stretch with their fifth-longest losing streak. They will look to build on this momentum as they aim to climb the standings and leave their early-season struggles behind.

For the Canadiens, forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard made a return after a 24-game absence due to a lower body injury. Mike Mathesen got an assist on the Canadiens first goal, the 200th point of his NHL career. He would later get another assist.

On that note, here are three key takeaways from the Sharks' long-awaited win:

#1 Offensive resurgence and balanced scoring

The Sharks showcased a revamped offensive presence, tallying three goals against the Canadiens and a red-hot Samuel Montembault.

Luke Kunin, Fabian Zetterlund and Nikita Okhotiuk found the back of the net, giving the Sharks what they have lacked for weeks.

Okhotiuk's goal, assisted by Mikael Granlund, marked a significant milestone as the defenseman netted his first NHL goal since joining the Sharks in the February 2023 trade that involved Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils.

#2 Mackenzie Blackwood's solid goaltending

Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood played a massive role in the Sharks' success in ending their losing streak, turning away 34 shots from the Canadiens.

Blackwood's stellar performance between the pipes was crucial in securing the victory, as the struggles between him and Kaapo Kahkonen were one of the biggest reasons for the Sharks' 12-game skid over the last few weeks.

#3 Sharks' defensive transformation against the Montreal Canadiens

The Sharks' defensive efforts showed a remarkable improvement compared to recent outings.

After being outscored 54-17 during their 12-game skid, they displayed a more disciplined and resilient defensive performance against the Canadiens. One reason for that was the return of Marc-Edourd Vlasic.

The veteran defenseman, a Montreal native, maintained a personal streak by dressing for all 12 games the Sharks have played in his hometown since 2006. The career Shark was crucial for San Jose in their win and shutdown of the Montreal attack.