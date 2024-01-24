3 takeaways from Montreal Canadiens' 4-1 defeat to Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators wrapped up their two-game "Mothers Trip" with a convincing 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The win marks their second consecutive victory against the struggling Canadiens in only six days. Multiple youngsters that Senators fans have long waited to see play together, Ridly Greig and Shane Pinto, were the heroes.

Here are three key takeaways from the Senators' impressive performance:

#1 Shane Pinto's Redemption Moment

Shane Pinto, who recently returned to the lineup after serving a lengthy 41-game suspension related to sports wagering, scored his first goal of the season. The young forward showed glimpses of the immense promise he has, just two games after coming back from suspension.

The 23-year-old forward's breakaway goal in the second period demonstrated his ability to make an impact on the scoresheet. Pinto's contribution adds depth and to the Ottawa Senators' offensive lineup. His redemption story is one to watch as he aims to make up for lost time.

#2 Ottawa Senators' "Mom Trip Magic" continues

With their mothers watching from a private suite for the second consecutive game, the Ottawa Senators continued to thrive under the influence of the special "Mothers Trip."

Mathieu Joseph, Ridly Greig, Jake Sanderson, and Shane Pinto were among the goal-scorers, putting on a fun show on in front of the team's visiting matriarchs. The Senators' record improved to 4-1-1 in their last six games, showing the positive impact of the unique team bonding experience.

#3 Joonas Korpisalo's Stellar Goaltending

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo had a standout performance, making 25 saves and thwarting the Canadiens' attempts to get back into the game.

Korpisalo's solid presence between the pipes played a crucial role in extending their win streak over the Canadiens to eight games.

Korpisalo was also vital in stopping a red-hot Cole Caufield, who was motoring behind a five game point streak an dtwo game win streak for the Canadiens.

The victory not only marked the Ottawa Senators' success in the "Mothers Trip" but also solidified their recent positive momentum. Ottawa now holds a 18-24-1 record and looks to build on this win as they return home for a three-game homestand, starting with a matchup against the Boston Bruins.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens face the New York Islanders in a crucial game as head coach Patrick Roy makes his return to Montreal on Thursday. The Canadiens record(19-21-7) has been in the basement for most of the season, however another chance to get two points will come against the equally desperate Islanders(20-16-11).