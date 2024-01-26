3 takeaways from Montreal Canadiens' 4-3 win over New York Islanders

After a rollercoaster of emotions at the Bell Centre, the Montreal Canadiens secured a nail-biting 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday.

From the opening moments, it was clear that this clash would be nothing short of intense. The first period unfolded as a spectacle of offensive prowess for the Canadiens, that resulted in a 3-0 lead. The Islanders, however, proved their resilience in the second and third periods, mounting a comeback that tested Montreal's defensive fortitude. With a game penalty and a subsequent five-minute penalty kill, the Canadiens were forced to prove their mettle. Here are three takeaways from the Canadiens' narrow win:

3 takeaways from Montreal Canadiens outlasting New York Islanders

The Montreal Canadiens put on a good show for their coach's return to Montreal. The goals were flying in the first period, with Cole Caufield, fresh off of a five-game point streak, scoring the second goal, eager to start another streak for the Habs.

Samuel Montembault was huge in net for Montreal as well – 43 stops on 46 shots were the final totals for arguably one of the most underrated goalies in the NHL. A game penalty and a five-minute power play ended up being the difference between a 4-1 and a 4-3 game for Montembault.

#1. Montreal Canadiens' massive first period

The Canadiens wasted no time asserting dominance, with goaltender Samuel Montembeault making a jaw-dropping toe save on Mathew Barzal. Nick Suzuki's strategic playmaking on the power play, combined with remarkable passing involving Cole Caufield, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan and Juraj Slafkovský, put the Habs up one. The Canadiens' precise and rapid puck movement resulted in a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period.

#2. Montembeault's heroic performance

As the game progressed, Montembeault emerged as a stalwart force in the Canadiens' net. His 43-save performance was nothing short of heroic, with critical saves in crucial moments that preserved the Canadiens' lead. If it wasn't for a late Islanders flurry in the third period, Montembault might have been the player of the night.

#3. Monahan overcoming odds

The late third period unfolded as Brendan Gallagher's game penalty put the Habs at a significant disadvantage. With a five-minute penalty to kill, the Islanders capitalized and tied the game at 3-3. The pressure was on, but Sean Monahan emerged as the hero, roofing a shot from the slot to reclaim the lead at 4-3. The goal helped the Canadiens maintain their perfect record (12-0-0) when leading after two periods.

