3 takeaways as Montreal Canadiens pipe down blazing New Jersey Devils with Cole Caufield's game-winner

The Montreal Canadiens delivered an emotional victory over the New Jersey Devils. Cole Caufield was the hero, scoring with less than five minutes left in regulation to halt the New Jersey Devils' comeback attempt. The win marks another notch in Montreal's red-hot January start. Here are three crucial takeaways that shaped the outcome of the game:

3 takeaways from Canadiens' win over New Jersey Devils

#1. Cole Caufield's Clutchness

The defining moment of the game came from the stick of Cole Caufield. Heck, nearly every superstar moment of the game for the Canadiens came from the stick of Cole Caufield. In the first period, Caufield orchestrated a nifty mid-air pass to set up Juraj Slafkovský for the opening goal. However, it was in the third period that Caufield truly left his mark.

With less than five minutes to go, Caufield played a pivotal role in the game-winning goal, as the puck rebounded off him after a slapshot from Jordan Harris. Caufield's ability to deliver in high-pressure situations proved instrumental in securing the Canadiens' victory and was a high-water mark for the youngster's success this season.

#2. Samuel Montembeault's emergence as Montreal Canadiens' franchise goalie

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault played a stellar role in the Canadiens' triumph, showcasing his skills and solidifying his status as a reliable goaltender for the team. Montembeault made crucial saves throughout the game, including denying Timo Meier on a breakaway and making key stops on the penalty kill.

The netminder's performance not only secured the win but has only further established him as a noteworthy presence between the pipes this season. The Canadiens may have had a rough start to the season, but Montembault has given fans a glimmer of hope time after time.

#3. Montreal Canadiens' emerging youth movement

The game also highlighted the contributions of young talents within the Canadiens' roster. Joshua Roy, in particular, scored his first NHL goal, displaying the promising future of the team's upcoming youth movement.

More notable names like Joel Armia, Jake Evans and Jayden Struble also played significant roles, which showed the depth and potential of the Canadiens' younger players. And of course, Cole Caufield put his exclamation point on the night. The integration of youth into the lineup brings a fresh dynamic to the team and bodes well for the Montreal Canadiens' future.

Despite facing challenges in the third period, including two power-play goals from the Devils, the Montreal Canadiens' youth and goaltending demonstrated resilience and composure. The victory not only secured crucial points in the standings but also provided a platform for the team's emerging talents to shine.