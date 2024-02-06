3 takeaways from New York Rangers' 2-1 OT win over Colorado Avalanche

The New York Rangers claimed a 2-1 overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche, with goaltenders Jonathan Quick and Alexander Georgiev showcasing their skills in a goaltending duel. Alexis Lafreniere emerged as the hero, scoring the overtime-winning goal and kickstarting the second half of the season on a positive note for the Rangers. Additionally, Jonathan Quick's return to form in the net played a crucial role in securing the win.

The opening frame saw a series of penalties and power plays, but neither team capitalized on the opportunities, with the Avalanche going 0-for-3 on the man advantage. Nathan MacKinnon showcased his speed and skill with a breakaway goal, giving the Avalanche a 1-0 lead. However, the Rangers responded in the third period as Artemi Panarin found the back of the net with his 31st goal of the season, tying the game at 1-1.

3 takeaways from New York Rangers' 2-1 win over Colorado Avalanche

The contest featured early penalties for the New York Rangers, challenging their penalty kill, but the team successfully thwarted both opportunities for the Avalanche. The physicality of the game was evident when K'Andre Miller's hit on Mikko Rantanen lead to penalties for both teams and a power play opportunity for the Rangers. The Rangers special teams ended up proving the difference.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

#1. Lafreniere's heroics

Alexis Lafreniere once again proved to be a clutch performer for the New York Rangers, securing the overtime-winning goal and propelling his team to victory. Lafreniere's ability to capitalize on open ice and deliver when it matters most highlighted his growing impact in crucial moments. The Rangers' perfect record (12-0) when Lafreniere scores this season shows his contributions will be pivotal to the Rangers' success moving forward.

#2. Quick's return to form

Jonathan Quick showcased his goaltending prowess, making 29 saves and playing a massive role in the Rangers' triumph. The veteran netminder's return to form provides the New York Rangers with a reliable option in goal behind Igor Shesterkin, and his steadiness between the pipes becomes even more crucial as the team strives for consistency and success in the second half of the season.

#3. Parise's debut and penalty kill brilliance

Zach Parise made his debut for the Colorado Avalanche. While the Rangers' power play couldn't convert, the penalty kill unit excelled, successfully neutralizing the Avalanche's man-advantage opportunities. As the season progresses, the effectiveness of the penalty kill will be crucial for the Rangers.